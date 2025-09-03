'BB 19': Ashnoor reveals working 30-hour shifts at age 6

Ashnoor Kaur, a former child actor and current contestant on Bigg Boss 19 , recently opened up about her early career in the television industry. She revealed working 30-hour shifts at just six years old while also battling body image issues. These revelations highlighted the potential health risks for child actors.

Career beginnings Kaur's grueling work schedule Kaur started her acting career at the age of four, playing Prachi in Jhansi Ki Rani. In a recent interview, she revealed that she had worked 30-hour shifts at just six years old for a show called Shobha Somnath Ki. "I've shot for 30 hours continuously. I was six at the time." "I was so tired that I couldn't function at all. My mother suggested that I take a nap for a couple of hours in the vanity."

Health concerns Extreme dieting and health risks Kaur also opened up about her struggle with body image issues, revealing that she had resorted to a strict water-only diet to meet certain appearance standards for her shows. "I fainted on set once, but I didn't tell anybody that I wasn't eating and was only surviving on water," she said.