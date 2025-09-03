'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna makes a whopping ₹17.5L weekly 

The latest season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Salman Khan , has sparked discussions not only for its drama but also for the staggering salaries of its contestants. TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Celebrity MasterChef, and won hearts with Anupamaa , reportedly tops the list with a weekly fee of ₹17.5L. This amounts to around ₹2.5L per day!

Future prospects Khanna's fee is still nowhere close to highest-earning celebs Apart from his hefty fee, Khanna has also been promised a new show with either Star or Colors after Bigg Boss 19, per SCREEN. He was reportedly one of the last contestants to be confirmed for the show. To put his salary into perspective, Pamela Anderson remains the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, earning ₹2.5 crore for just three days on Bigg Boss 4!

Salary details Amaal, influencers Darbar, Kaur among top earners Following Khanna, music composer Amaal Mallik is also among the top three highest-paid contestants this season. He reportedly charges ₹8.75L per week, translating to around ₹1.25L per day. Other contestants like influencers Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur are said to earn approximately ₹6L a week. On the other hand, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are reportedly the least paid this season.