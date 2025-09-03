'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna makes a whopping ₹17.5L weekly
What's the story
The latest season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has sparked discussions not only for its drama but also for the staggering salaries of its contestants. TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Celebrity MasterChef, and won hearts with Anupamaa, reportedly tops the list with a weekly fee of ₹17.5L. This amounts to around ₹2.5L per day!
Future prospects
Khanna's fee is still nowhere close to highest-earning celebs
Apart from his hefty fee, Khanna has also been promised a new show with either Star or Colors after Bigg Boss 19, per SCREEN. He was reportedly one of the last contestants to be confirmed for the show. To put his salary into perspective, Pamela Anderson remains the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, earning ₹2.5 crore for just three days on Bigg Boss 4!
Salary details
Amaal, influencers Darbar, Kaur among top earners
Following Khanna, music composer Amaal Mallik is also among the top three highest-paid contestants this season. He reportedly charges ₹8.75L per week, translating to around ₹1.25L per day. Other contestants like influencers Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur are said to earn approximately ₹6L a week. On the other hand, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are reportedly the least paid this season.
House dynamics
Meanwhile, here's what has happened in the house so far
The Bigg Boss 19 house has already witnessed a lot of drama in its first week. Recently, a major fight broke out between Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali, leading to them damaging each other's personal belongings. Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand lost her immunity after being disqualified from captaincy; Ashnoor Kaur won the immunity in her stead. The housemates seem to have divided themselves into three groups, with Khanna and Mallik as strong contenders.