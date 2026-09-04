Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up 'Love & War' shoot
What's the story
The much-anticipated romantic war drama Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, has wrapped up filming. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali bid an emotional farewell to the cast and crew as they completed the shoot, reported News18. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on January 21, 2027.
Release date
Why was 'Love & War' delayed?
Initially, the film was slated for a summer 2026 release, but production timelines were delayed.
Kapoor later confirmed during an Instagram Live session that the film would be released after Ramayana Part One premieres.
Meanwhile, the movie is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
Star anticipation
Bhatt on collaborations in 'Love & War'
In an interview with News18 Showsha, Bhatt shared her excitement about the project.
She said, "I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years."
"I am like, 'Wow, what's that going to be like?'"
"Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So it is a lot of combinations," she added.
Production journey
From shoot to release date: Everything about 'Love & War'
The shoot of Love & War began in November 2024 and continued through multiple schedules. The final leg of the shoot began in August 2026.
Now that filming is complete, Bhansali will focus on post-production.
The movie was originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release but was later pushed to 2026 before the current date was announced.