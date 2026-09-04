Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up 'Love & War' shoot

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Bhatt shared her excitement about the project.

She said, "I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years."

"I am like, 'Wow, what's that going to be like?'"

"Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So it is a lot of combinations," she added.