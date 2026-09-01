Bhansali to produce historical epic, brings 'Grahan' director onboard

Chandel is known for directing JioHotstar's critically acclaimed Grahan, a crime drama series based on Satya Vyas's novel Chaurasi.

He also directed the romantic action-drama Bamfaad and worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0.

He co-wrote Mukkabaaz and Nishaanchi with Kashyap, wrote Neeraj Ghaywan's short film Juice, and made his directorial debut with the award-winning short film Jaan Jigar in 2018.