Bhansali to produce historical epic, brings 'Grahan' director onboard
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming directorial Love & War, has signed Grahan director Ranjan Chandel for a historical epic, reported Bollywood Hungama. The project's writing has been completed, and it will soon move into casting. It is expected to go on floors in the first half of 2027. The film has been in development for a year, with Chandel working closely with Bhansali on the script.
Career highlights
Know more about Chandel's work
Chandel is known for directing JioHotstar's critically acclaimed Grahan, a crime drama series based on Satya Vyas's novel Chaurasi.
He also directed the romantic action-drama Bamfaad and worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0.
He co-wrote Mukkabaaz and Nishaanchi with Kashyap, wrote Neeraj Ghaywan's short film Juice, and made his directorial debut with the award-winning short film Jaan Jigar in 2018.
Ongoing works
Meanwhile, here's what else is happening
Chandel also directed the Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report but left the project due to creative differences with producer Ektaa Kapoor.
He will soon begin directing the fourth season of ZEE 5's hit show Rangbaaz.
Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently shooting Love & War at Royal Palms in Goregaon and will begin production on Madhubala in October, with Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun playing the titular role.