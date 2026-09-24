Bhansali unveils 'Love and War' poster showing Kapoor bloodied arm
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali just dropped the first poster for his next film, Love and War, and it's got everyone talking.
The image shows Ranbir Kapoor in a blue car with a bloodied arm, definitely setting the stage for something intense.
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also star, with the movie hitting theaters January 21, 2027.
Kapoor Kaushal entangled with Bhatt
The story centers on two army officers (Kapoor and Kaushal) tangled in a complicated relationship with Bhatt's character.
This is Bhansali's first time working with Kaushal, while he reunites with Kapoor after Saawariya and Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi.
behind-the-scenes shots of Kapoor and Kaushal in uniform have fans hyped for what looks like an emotional ride.