Bhansali's 'Love and War' teaser delayed to November 2026
Entertainment
Big update: The teaser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is now set to arrive in November 2026.
It was originally planned for Ranbir's birthday (September 28), but the team decided to hold off and launch it alongside Ramayana: Part 1, aiming for a bigger splash.
'Love and War' wraps September 2026
After some delays, filming wrapped up in September 2026. The trailer is expected by late December, and the movie itself lands in theaters on January 21, 2027.
This film brings Ranbir back with Bhansali after Saawariya (2007) and reunites Bhansali with Alia from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vicky Kaushal joins the director for the first time.