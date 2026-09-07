Bhansali's 'Love and War' teaser delayed to November 2026

Big update: The teaser for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is now set to arrive in November 2026.

It was originally planned for Ranbir's birthday (September 28), but the team decided to hold off and launch it alongside Ramayana: Part 1, aiming for a bigger splash.