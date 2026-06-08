'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' trailer shows Ranaut as Mumbai Cama nurse

Ranaut highlights nurses' pay and uniforms

Ranaut is also using the film to highlight real issues nurses face, like low pay, overwork, and uncomfortable uniforms that haven't changed since colonial times.

She's pushing for nurses to be consulted on their uniform choices, saying it would boost comfort and dignity.

The movie was originally called Nurses of Cama and was registered with John Abraham's JA Films before John Abraham later gave the title for free, inspired by PM Modi's words.

It'll be competing at the box office with Heer Sara and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.