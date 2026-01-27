'Bharat Gatha' tableau at Republic Day parade: Cinema meets tradition
This year's Republic Day Parade saw something new—"Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti," a vibrant tableau designed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
It's the first time a movie director has created a tableau for the parade, inspired by Rishi Kapoor's call to bring cinema into national celebrations.
A quick trip through India's creative journey
"Bharat Gatha" unfolds in three parts: "Shruti" highlights ancient oral traditions with a guru under a peepal tree; "Kriti" spotlights written epics as Lord Ganesha pens the Mahabharata; and "Drishti" fast-forwards to today, showing how Indian storytelling evolved from old-school cameras to satellites and AI.
Bonus: Shreya Ghoshal lent her voice to an original song just for this moment.
Why it matters now
This tableau isn't just about nostalgia—it ties into the WAVES summit, which aims to boost media innovation and make India a global content powerhouse.
It's all about honoring our roots while embracing what's next.