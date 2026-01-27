'Bharat Gatha' tableau at Republic Day parade: Cinema meets tradition

A quick trip through India's creative journey

"Bharat Gatha" unfolds in three parts: "Shruti" highlights ancient oral traditions with a guru under a peepal tree; "Kriti" spotlights written epics as Lord Ganesha pens the Mahabharata; and "Drishti" fast-forwards to today, showing how Indian storytelling evolved from old-school cameras to satellites and AI.

Bonus: Shreya Ghoshal lent her voice to an original song just for this moment.