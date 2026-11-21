Bharatbala and Rahman reunite on 'Banaras' confronting music industry patriarchy
Director Bharatbala and music legend AR Rahman are teaming up again for Banaras, a new film that takes on patriarchy in the music industry.
After their iconic work on Maa Tujhe Salaam, Rahman is back as both composer and executive producer.
'Banaras' to premiere at 57th IFFI
Banaras marks Bharatbala's first feature film in 13 years and follows an uncommon musician protagonist, alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi.
The film will premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), putting this fresh story center stage.