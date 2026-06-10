Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja (84) dies after prolonged illness

Legacy

Career as an actor and awards received by him

Bharathiraja was also an actor, with his last screen appearance in Mohanlal's Thudarum. His unreleased film Pulavar will be his last as an actor. He also acted in films like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam, and Maharaja. The veteran filmmaker was a recipient of several awards, including six National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards South. He was also honored with the Padma Shri in 2004. May he rest in peace.