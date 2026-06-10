Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja (84) dies after prolonged illness
What's the story
Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday morning in Chennai due to prolonged illness and age-related ailments. He was 84 years old. The news was confirmed by the Tamil Film Producers Council, which expressed its condolences. The exact cause of his death is still unknown. More details regarding his funeral are awaited.
Health decline
His declining health and recent death of his son, Manoj
Bharathiraja's health had been declining since the death of his son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest in March 2025 at the age of 48. Visuals from Manoj's death and final rites showed a devastated Bharathiraja struggling with the untimely loss. In December last year, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai for respiratory problems, including wheezing.
Career highlights
His illustrious career as director
Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977, a year after his son was born. He went on to direct over 40 films and earned the title 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for over four decades. Among his best-known films are Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai. His last directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal from Prime Video's anthology Modern Love Chennai.
Legacy
Career as an actor and awards received by him
Bharathiraja was also an actor, with his last screen appearance in Mohanlal's Thudarum. His unreleased film Pulavar will be his last as an actor. He also acted in films like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam, and Maharaja. The veteran filmmaker was a recipient of several awards, including six National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards South. He was also honored with the Padma Shri in 2004. May he rest in peace.