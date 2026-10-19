Bhardwaj accuses Upmanyu and Ashfaq of joke theft, phone hacking
Entertainment
Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj has accused fellow comics Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq of stealing her jokes and invading her family's privacy.
In a series of Instagram posts, she claimed the "Mumbai comedy mafia" hacked her family's phones and social media, saying she's been followed in daily life and is worried about their safety.
Bhardwaj alleges Maheshwari accessed social accounts
Bhardwaj also pointed fingers at Shashwat Maheshwari for allegedly accessing her social media accounts.
She questioned why some comedians want to be in the business at all, adding that people are thriving on stolen content.