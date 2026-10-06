Bhardwaj hails 'Mirzapur: The Movie' ₹300cr success, predicts Fazal stardom
Entertainment
Vishal Bhardwaj is celebrating the huge success of Mirzapur: The Movie, which has already grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide since its September 4 release.
He gave a special shoutout to Ali Fazal for his performance as Guddu Pandit, saying, "I think Ali is going to be a big star."
For Bhardwaj, this win proves that you don't always need big-name actors for a film to connect with audiences.
Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' ₹99cr total
Bhardwaj also pointed out how the industry is shifting: films like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga might start slow (₹1.15 crore opening day) but can still become hits (₹99 crore total) if they resonate with people.