Bhardwaj hails 'Mirzapur: The Movie' ₹300cr success, predicts Fazal stardom

Vishal Bhardwaj is celebrating the huge success of Mirzapur: The Movie, which has already grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide since its September 4 release.

He gave a special shoutout to Ali Fazal for his performance as Guddu Pandit, saying, "I think Ali is going to be a big star."

For Bhardwaj, this win proves that you don't always need big-name actors for a film to connect with audiences.