Horror film 'Bokshi' to hit theaters on October 9
What's the story
Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia is eagerly awaiting the Indian release of his debut directorial venture, Bokshi. The horror film, which has already been screened at international festivals such as the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025 and Sitges, will hit Indian theaters on October 9. "We are thrilled to bring Bokshi to our home audiences after an exciting 2025 festival tour," Saikia said in a statement.
Film's essence
Saikia on why 'Bokshi' is crafted for young audiences
Saikia emphasized that Bokshi was crafted specifically for young audiences.
He added, "Crafted specifically for young audiences, Bokshi is a horror film made to be experienced on the big screen."
The film has been produced independently by Lorien Motion Pictures.
Casting insights
Here's what Saikia said about lead actor
Saikia also shared his thoughts on the casting of Bokshi.
He revealed that Prasanna Bisht (Chiraiya) was chosen to play the young protagonist, Anahita, after a rigorous audition process.
"From her very first audition, I was deeply impressed by her sincerity and dedication... she brought a natural authenticity to the role," he said.
Mansi Multani and Siddharth Shaw also star in pivotal roles.
Film's uniqueness
More about 'Bokshi'
Bokshi is a multilingual film featuring Hindi, English, and Nepali. It also has Boksirit, a fully developed fictional language spoken by select characters in the film.
Saikia said, "While watching Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy on Netflix, writer Harsh Vaibhav and I were instantly struck by Mansi's screen presence and body language."
"We knew right then that she was Shalini," he added.
Film's theme
'Fearless story about power, belief'
Harsh Vaibhav, the film's writer and executive producer, said that Bokshi is a "fearless story about power, belief, and the narratives that shape us."
"We can't wait for audiences to experience its world in theaters this October."
A new promo for the film was released on Friday.