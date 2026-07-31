Horror film 'Bokshi' to hit theaters on October 9

Saikia also shared his thoughts on the casting of Bokshi.

He revealed that Prasanna Bisht (Chiraiya) was chosen to play the young protagonist, Anahita, after a rigorous audition process.

"From her very first audition, I was deeply impressed by her sincerity and dedication... she brought a natural authenticity to the role," he said.

Mansi Multani and Siddharth Shaw also star in pivotal roles.