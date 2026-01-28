Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa introduce baby Yashveer
Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa just revealed their second son's name—Yashveer—on social media, sharing sweet photos from his Namkaran ceremony.
Born on December 19, 2025, the little one is lovingly called Kaju at home.
Family moments that fans loved
Their family photo, with everyone in coordinated traditional outfits, was shared on social media and received comments and well-wishes.
Bharti wore a suit while Harssh and their three-year-old son Laksh (aka Gola) matched in blue kurtas.
The couple often gives fans a peek into their lives through their YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's).
Bharti's quick comeback and family balance
Just two weeks after Kaju's birth, Bharti was back at work filming Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited Season 3.
She's praised Harssh for being super supportive during this time—making sure Gola feels included while she cares for the new baby.
Married since 2017, they're all about balancing work with family life.