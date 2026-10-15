Bharuccha discharged after Mumbai surgery following Bali spinal fracture
Entertainment
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is on the mend after a serious accident in Bali left her with a spinal fracture.
She was airlifted to Mumbai for surgery, which went well, and she has now been discharged from the hospital.
Team: Bharuccha needs rest at home
Nushrratt's team says she will need plenty of rest at home to heal fully. They have thanked fans for all the love and support during this tough time.
Nushrratt even shared a brief glimpse of her hospital stay on social media, saying she is "healing slowly."
Most recently seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa (2025), she is also known for Dream Girl and Chhalaang.