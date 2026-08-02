Bharuccha joins Shroff in D'Souza action franchise produced by Jain
Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to star opposite Tiger Shroff in a new action franchise directed by Remo D'Souza.
It's their first time working together, and the film also stars popular YouTuber and television personality Elvish Yadav.
Produced by Vicky Jain's VJ Frames, this project is already creating buzz.
Bharuccha cast in pivotal role
Sources say Nushrratt was chosen for her mix of strength and emotional depth, with her part described as pivotal, not just your typical female lead.
While details about her character are still under wraps, fans can expect to see a fresh side of her acting skills.
'A Flying Jatt' links Shroff D'Souza
This marks the second collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Remo D'Souza after their 2016 film A Flying Jatt.
Shroff recently appeared in Baaghi 4, while Bharuccha was seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.