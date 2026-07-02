Bhasin returns after Dubai hospitalization for terminal ileitis, reassures fans
Entertainment
Jasmin Bhasin is back home in India after being hospitalized in Dubai for terminal ileitis.
She reassured fans on Instagram, saying she's "resting, and recovering smoothly" and that there's "No stress, no danger - just taking it easy."
Bhasin celebrated 36th birthday with Goni
Even though doctors wanted her to stay in Dubai, Jasmin chose to return home for treatment after being stabilized.
She ended up celebrating her 36th birthday in the hospital with boyfriend Aly Goni by her side (He posted that her health mattered more than any party).
Despite everything, Jasmin wrapped up Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 recently, while Aly finished shooting Laughter Chefs Season 3.