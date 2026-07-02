Bhasin returns after Dubai hospitalization for terminal ileitis, reassures fans

Bhasin celebrated 36th birthday with Goni

Even though doctors wanted her to stay in Dubai, Jasmin chose to return home for treatment after being stabilized.

She ended up celebrating her 36th birthday in the hospital with boyfriend Aly Goni by her side (He posted that her health mattered more than any party).

Despite everything, Jasmin wrapped up Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 recently, while Aly finished shooting Laughter Chefs Season 3.