Bhasi's 'Orijinal' 1st look teases time travel premise with clocks
The first look at Orijinal, a new Malayalam film starring Sreenath Bhasi, is here.
The poster shows Bhasi standing under two huge clocks, hinting at a story all about time travel.
With the tagline "Time travel crowned the wrong guy," it looks like the movie will dive into what happens when you mess with time, and maybe choose the wrong person for the job.
Cast, crew and Bhasi's upcoming slate
Orijinal features Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, and Saaf Boi in key roles. The visuals are by Faizal Fatli, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music from Electronic Kili. The team teased fans with: "Time traveler moves a chair. Suddenly ORIGINAL becomes ORIJINAL."
After his recent horror-comedy Karakkam, Bhasi is keeping busy; he's also set to appear in Avarachan & Sons (coming September 2026), plus Udumbanchola Vision and G1.