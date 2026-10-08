Bhaskar confronts Choudhary over 32L 'Rise and Fall Season 2'
Swara Bhaskar and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a tense face-off during the Gautam City task on Rise and Fall Season 2.
The disagreement started when Choudhary chose not to back Gautam Gulati, raising questions among the contestants.
Bhaskar then questioned her over the prize pot and accused her of taking ₹32 lakh.
Bhaskar and Choudhary trade insults
Things escalated when Bhaskar accused Choudhary of taking ₹32 lakh from the prize pot, saying, Humara 32 lakh leke chali gayi, mere 7 lakh leke chali gayi ho tum... Kya ilzaam laga hai tumpe? Toh what right do you have to take that money?
Choudhary fired back by calling Bhaskar a "dictator," which led to Bhaskar labeling her a chor (thief).
Bhaskar also remarked, "Maine tere liye note likha tha, kitne bhi glamourous kapde aur imported makeup tere charitra ki batsurati nahi chupa sakta."
All this highlights just how intense alliances and rivalries get on this celebrity reality show hosted by Virender Sehwag.