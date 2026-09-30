Bhasker, Poonawalla debate politics on 'Rise and Fall Two'
On the latest episode of Rise and Fall Two, actor Swara Bhasker and politician Shehzad Poonawalla had a lively debate, showing off their very different political views.
Swara teased Shehzad about focusing on nutrition, not just protein, but despite the laughs, both admitted in their video diaries that they didn't fully trust each other.
Poonawalla fight leads to Tomar elimination
Tensions flared as Shehzad's old argument with Siwet Tomar turned physical after the Ultimate Ruler race, leading to Tomar's elimination.
He also got into a heated exchange with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after making harsh remarks about her, which Swara later called out.
Off the drama track, we got some fun personal tidbits: Swara loves rewatching The Shawshank Redemption, while Shehzad is a big fan of Taal.
Catch new episodes at 12pm on Amazon MX Player.