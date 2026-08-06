Bhat to direct 'Deadlocked' starring Foxx for Prime Video release
Entertainment
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who made waves with the Bollywood action film Kill, is stepping into Hollywood to direct Deadlocked, an action thriller starring none other than Jamie Foxx.
The movie is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and will stream globally on Prime Video.
'Deadlocked' juror faces hostage crisis
Deadlocked follows a former Marine, still dealing with grief, who gets caught up in a hostage crisis while serving as a juror in a high-stakes trial.
The story comes from Eric Scott Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack, with Foxx also producing through his company alongside other big names.
For Bhat, this marks a major leap from Bollywood hits like Kill to an international spotlight.