Bhat to play Sanjay Gandhi in 'Summer of 76' drama
Entertainment
Rahul Bhat, who you might know from Heena and Section 375, is stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Gandhi for the upcoming film Summer of 76.
The project is described as a political drama titled Summer of 76.
Bhat shared that he was drawn to playing Sanjay because of his ambition and impatience.
Bhat studied old videos photos interviews
To really get Sanjay Gandhi right, Bhat dug through old videos, photos, and interviews, and even drew on a childhood memory of meeting him in person.
Fresh off praise for his deep, layered performance in Kennedy (where he focused on subtle emotions), Bhat seems ready to bring another complex character to life.