Bhat to play Sanjay Gandhi in 'Summer of 76' drama Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Rahul Bhat, who you might know from Heena and Section 375, is stepping into the shoes of Sanjay Gandhi for the upcoming film Summer of 76.

The project is described as a political drama titled Summer of 76.

Bhat shared that he was drawn to playing Sanjay because of his ambition and impatience.