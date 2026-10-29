Bhatia addresses Kapoor's 'dudhiya badan' remark over 'Stree 2' song
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia has finally addressed Annu Kapoor's much-criticized dudhiya badan comment about her appearance in Stree 2's song Aaj Ki Raat.
Keeping it classy, she told NDTV, "So I don't even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career."
Kapoor remark sparks sexism backlash
Kapoor's remark sparked backlash for being sexist and objectifying, fueling conversations about how women in film are often judged for their looks instead of their talent.
Tamannaah has said in her NDTV interview, "So I don't even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career."