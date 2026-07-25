Bhatia criticizes South Indian cinema's patriarchal vibe and limiting roles
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia is calling out "a patriarchal sort of vibe" she feels in South Indian cinema.
In an earlier interview with Forbes India, she shared that women actors there often have to take on performance-heavy roles and appear in flashy song-and-dance numbers just to stay relevant, which she finds more limiting than her experience in Bollywood.
Bhatia prefers 'party songs,' readies 'Vvan'
Bhatia also mentioned she'd rather call these big musical sequences "party songs" instead of "item songs," pointing out how tracks like Chammak Challo and Sheila Ki Jawani sometimes outshine the movies themselves.
After her recent role in Odela 2, she's gearing up for Vvan (2026) and, with Balaji Motion Pictures, Ragini 3.