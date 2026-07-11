Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' crosses ₹82cr worldwide by July 10

'Alpha' India ₹58.51cr overseas ₹23.55cr

In India, Alpha has grossed ₹58.51 crore so far, with its best day hitting ₹13.25 crore net last Sunday before settling at ₹1.65 crore on its second Friday, still pretty steady for week two.

The film's international earnings are strong too, with a total of ₹23.55 crore overseas.

Occupancy rates jumped from 5.85% in the morning to over 18% at night on Day 8, showing fans are still turning up thanks to the film's gripping story and standout performances from Bhatt and Sharvari.