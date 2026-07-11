Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' crosses ₹82cr worldwide by July 10
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha is having a solid box office run in its second week. Released July 3, the film has already made over ₹82 crore worldwide by July 10.
On Day 8 alone, it pulled in ₹1.65 crore from India and another ₹1 crore overseas.
'Alpha' India ₹58.51cr overseas ₹23.55cr
In India, Alpha has grossed ₹58.51 crore so far, with its best day hitting ₹13.25 crore net last Sunday before settling at ₹1.65 crore on its second Friday, still pretty steady for week two.
The film's international earnings are strong too, with a total of ₹23.55 crore overseas.
Occupancy rates jumped from 5.85% in the morning to over 18% at night on Day 8, showing fans are still turning up thanks to the film's gripping story and standout performances from Bhatt and Sharvari.