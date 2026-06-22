Bhatt: audiences seek fear not actors as 'Haunted 3D' wins Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Vikram Bhatt, the director behind Raaz and 1920, is celebrating the box office win of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Even though critics were doubtful, Bhatt says audiences just can't resist a good scare: people come to feel the sensation of fear. They don't come for any actor. This is the genre.

He believes horror fans show up for the thrill, not celebrity names.