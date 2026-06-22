Bhatt: audiences seek fear not actors as 'Haunted 3D' wins
Entertainment
Vikram Bhatt, the director behind Raaz and 1920, is celebrating the box office win of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
Even though critics were doubtful, Bhatt says audiences just can't resist a good scare: people come to feel the sensation of fear. They don't come for any actor. This is the genre.
He believes horror fans show up for the thrill, not celebrity names.
Bhatt: '1920' a turning point
Bhatt reflected on his career ups and downs, sharing how 1920 was a turning point after some tough years.
He also drew connections between his film Raaz and Hollywood's Obsession, showing his knack for storytelling.
Despite media attention on his personal life in the early 2000s, he says making compelling stories has been his main focus.