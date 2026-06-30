Bhatt earns ₹25cr for 'Alpha' in YRF female-led debut

Pay gap cited among 'Alpha' cast

Bhatt leads a star-studded cast: Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor each earned ₹6 crore for their roles. The big paycheck highlights a major pay gap within the team.

Alpha is also a milestone for Bhatt as it marks her debut as an action lead and brings a fresh, female-driven story to the blockbuster Spy Universe that gave us Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan.