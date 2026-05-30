Bhatt headlines Yash Raj's 'Alpha' by Rawail on July 3

Bhatt's character described as 'alpha killer'

Bhatt's character isn't your typical spy. She's an "alpha killer" who makes her own rules and doesn't stick to the usual hero playbook.

This female-led story marks a fresh move for YRF, with head Aditya Chopra aiming to create a different kind of hero.

As one spokesperson put it: Everyone should wait for the first asset of Alpha. Expect intense action and a twist on what it means to be a hero.