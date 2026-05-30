Bhatt headlines Yash Raj's 'Alpha' by Rawail on July 3
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is stepping into the role of an assassin for Yash Raj Films's new action entertainer, Alpha.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol as the villain, and Anil Kapoor.
It's set to hit theaters on July 3, 2026.
Bhatt's character described as 'alpha killer'
Bhatt's character isn't your typical spy. She's an "alpha killer" who makes her own rules and doesn't stick to the usual hero playbook.
This female-led story marks a fresh move for YRF, with head Aditya Chopra aiming to create a different kind of hero.
As one spokesperson put it: Everyone should wait for the first asset of Alpha. Expect intense action and a twist on what it means to be a hero.