Bhatt joins NEET-UG 2026 protesters at Jantar Mantar, praises resilience
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is standing with students protesting the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling out concerns about exam fairness.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, she praised their resilience and wrote, "Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices."
Stars support NEET-UG protesters, 13 arrested
Bhatt called the movement inspiring and important for India's future, saying, "Their courage humbles me." Other stars like Salman Khan and Thalapathy Vijay have shown support too.
Meanwhile, the government has arrested 13 people linked to the leak and described it as immediate action.
For many young people in India, NEET-UG is a crucial step toward becoming a doctor.