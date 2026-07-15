Bhatt joins 'Tumbbad 2' set for December 3, 2027
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is officially part of Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult horror hit from 2018. The announcement happened at an event with Sohum Shah, who's back as both actor and producer.
Bhatt kept things simple and striking in a black outfit styled by Priyanka Kapadia, matching the film's dark vibe.
The movie is set to release on December 3, 2027.
Bhatt in $88 top role unrevealed
Bhatt wore an $88 fitted black top by Michael Lauren and oversized cargo pants from CILVR Studio (₹8,450), with relaxed hair and neutral makeup for a low-key yet bold look that fit right in with the eerie red lighting at the event.
While her role hasn't been revealed yet, her joining hints at a bigger scale for Tumbbad 2, aiming to excite both longtime fans and new viewers.