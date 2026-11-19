Bhatt: Kapoor makes her feel seen, 'unequal' marriage talk offensive
Alia Bhatt is calling out talk of an "unequal" marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, saying those stories are just plain "offensive."
In a chat with Time magazine, she shared that Ranbir makes her feel truly "seen and heard," and made it clear she's not here for online criticism about their relationship.
Bhatt rejects outside definitions of marriage
Alia isn't letting anyone else define her marriage.
She said, "I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who'd suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive."
Her response highlights how tough it can be for public figures to deal with outside opinions while staying true to themselves.