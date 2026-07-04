Bhatt promotes 'Alpha' spy thriller by honoring India's barrier breakers
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is promoting her upcoming spy thriller, Alpha, by meeting some of India's most inspiring athletes and changemakers.
The campaign is all about celebrating people who break barriers, just like her character in the film.
Bhatt meets athletes for 'Alpha' campaign
Bhatt spent time with Gurindervir Singh, the country's fastest sprinter who overcame setbacks to make his mark, and Srishti Kiran, a tennis prodigy who became world No. 1 in her age group at just 13.
She also met shooting champion Anjali Bhagwat and Paralympic table tennis star Bhavina Patel, showing how Alpha is about real-world resilience as much as on-screen action.