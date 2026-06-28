Bhatt returns to theater 'Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi'

Play inspired by Ludhianvi's poetry

Inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's poetry, the play dives into themes of truth and courage, something Bhatt calls a concept of the truth of the moment where there are "no retakes, no editing... only the actor, the audience, and the truth of the moment."

With minimalist staging and Malik's music, it's all about connecting directly with people in a world full of OTT content.