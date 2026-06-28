Bhatt returns to theater 'Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi'
Entertainment
Legendary filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is returning to theater with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, premiering in Mumbai on July 5, 2026.
The play features Imran Zahid and Namitaa Sachdeva, is written by Dinesh Gautam, is directed by Tariquee Hameed, and includes original music from Anu Malik.
Play inspired by Ludhianvi's poetry
Inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's poetry, the play dives into themes of truth and courage, something Bhatt calls a concept of the truth of the moment where there are "no retakes, no editing... only the actor, the audience, and the truth of the moment."
With minimalist staging and Malik's music, it's all about connecting directly with people in a world full of OTT content.