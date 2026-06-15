Bhatt returns with 'Naam - To Live is War' film

Sachdev to make film debut

Sidhaant Sachdev steps up for his debut after assisting on Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. Expect a blend of action, romance, and catchy music.

Pahariya takes on a morally gray lead while Sharma plays the main villain.

The film also introduces new producers to Bollywood.

Release date is still under wraps, but the buzz around its unique storyline and cast has already started turning heads.