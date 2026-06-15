Bhatt returns with 'Naam - To Live is War' film
Entertainment
Mahesh Bhatt is back with a new action-packed film, Naam - To Live is War, starring Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma.
The title nods to Bhatt's classic 1986 movie but this one's a fresh story, written by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das, and Shweta Bothra under Bhatt's guidance.
Sachdev to make film debut
Sidhaant Sachdev steps up for his debut after assisting on Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. Expect a blend of action, romance, and catchy music.
Pahariya takes on a morally gray lead while Sharma plays the main villain.
The film also introduces new producers to Bollywood.
Release date is still under wraps, but the buzz around its unique storyline and cast has already started turning heads.