Bhatt says 'Alpha' stars 2 women leading the action Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of Alpha, her new action-packed film dropping July 3, 2026. It's the seventh movie in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, and Alia says it's been one of her most fun shoots ever.

What makes Alpha stand out? Two women leading all the action, a rare sight in Bollywood, as Alia puts it: "We don't get to see that very often."

She calls the film "a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies," and can't wait for everyone to experience it.