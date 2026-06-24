Bhatt says 'Alpha' stars 2 women leading the action
Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of Alpha, her new action-packed film dropping July 3, 2026. It's the seventh movie in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, and Alia says it's been one of her most fun shoots ever.
What makes Alpha stand out? Two women leading all the action, a rare sight in Bollywood, as Alia puts it: "We don't get to see that very often."
She calls the film "a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies," and can't wait for everyone to experience it.
Chopra produces 'Alpha' directed by Rawail
Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, with Hrithik Roshan popping up in an extended cameo.
Alia loved the vibe on set. She says there was a real sense of excitement thanks to her co-stars and crew.
"I genuinely looked forward to going to set every morning, and I loved every minute of it," she shares.
Now she's hoping that excitement shines through on screen when fans finally get to watch Alpha.