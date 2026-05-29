Bhatt says father's 2016 message helped her quit alcohol
Pooja Bhatt recently shared how her struggle with alcohol began during a tough phase in her marriage back in 2014.
The turning point came in December 2016, when her father, Mahesh Bhatt, sent her a simple but powerful message: "If you love me, then learn to love yourself because I live in you."
That moment inspired Pooja to quit drinking for good and start focusing on self-love.
Bhatt marks sobriety anniversaries with self-care
Pooja has stayed sober since that day and marks each anniversary as a celebration of self-care.
She admits she faced pressure from friends to drink at birthdays and anniversaries and some skepticism about her journey.
Still, small moments, like a stranger at a local alcohol shop expressing fear she hadn't relapsed, reminded her that support can come from unexpected places.