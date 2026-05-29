Bhatt says father's 2016 message helped her quit alcohol Entertainment May 29, 2026

Pooja Bhatt recently shared how her struggle with alcohol began during a tough phase in her marriage back in 2014.

The turning point came in December 2016, when her father, Mahesh Bhatt, sent her a simple but powerful message: "If you love me, then learn to love yourself because I live in you."

That moment inspired Pooja to quit drinking for good and start focusing on self-love.