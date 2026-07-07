Bhatt shares 'Alpha' behind the scenes in YRF Spy Universe

Cast praised but 'Alpha' reviews mixed

On Instagram, Alia shared moments from set: her covered in mud after an intense stunt, prepping for high-energy scenes, and sharing laughs with co-star Sharvari.

She called it "A few pages from our alpha diary (sic)," giving fans a real taste of the camaraderie.

While the cast and action have been praised (especially Alia's performance), the movie has received a mixed response from both critics and audiences.