Bhatt shares 'Alpha' behind the scenes in YRF Spy Universe
Alia Bhatt just gave everyone a look behind the scenes of her latest film, Alpha, which hit theaters on July 3, 2026.
The movie is part of the YRF Spy Universe and features big names like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Sharvari, and even a cameo from Hrithik Roshan.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Uday Chopra, Alpha brings serious action vibes.
Cast praised but 'Alpha' reviews mixed
On Instagram, Alia shared moments from set: her covered in mud after an intense stunt, prepping for high-energy scenes, and sharing laughs with co-star Sharvari.
She called it "A few pages from our alpha diary (sic)," giving fans a real taste of the camaraderie.
While the cast and action have been praised (especially Alia's performance), the movie has received a mixed response from both critics and audiences.