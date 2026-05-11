Bhatt teases Cannes comeback on Instagram ahead of May 12-23
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is back at the Cannes Film Festival for her second year, ready to hit the red carpet from May 12-23.
She gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram, rocking a pink cap that says "tinted and unbothered" and showing off her L'Oreal Paris lip product with the playful caption "Stain alive," all set to the Bee Gees classic.
Bhatt returns as L'Oreal ambassador
Last year, Alia made waves at Cannes with standout looks from Gucci and Armani Prive, cementing her style icon status. This time, she's returning as a L'Oreal Paris ambassador.
Plus, if you're excited about what's next, her spy thriller Alpha is next in line with an all-star cast including Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.