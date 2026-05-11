Bhatt teases Cannes comeback on Instagram ahead of May 12-23 Entertainment May 11, 2026

Alia Bhatt is back at the Cannes Film Festival for her second year, ready to hit the red carpet from May 12-23.

She gave fans a sneak peek on Instagram, rocking a pink cap that says "tinted and unbothered" and showing off her L'Oreal Paris lip product with the playful caption "Stain alive," all set to the Bee Gees classic.