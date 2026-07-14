Bhatt to star opposite Shah and Siddiqui in 'Tumbbad 2'
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt is officially joining Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult-favorite folklore fantasy film.
She will be starring with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the movie, directed by Adesh Prasad, is set for release on December 3, 2027.
Bhatt says joining 'Tumbbad' special
Bhatt shared how special it feels to join a story as rich and mysterious as Tumbbad, saying, "To now become a part of that world is incredibly special."
The original film was praised for its unique storytelling and visuals; producers are aiming even higher this time.
With Bhatt's track record in hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, expectations are pretty high for this sequel.