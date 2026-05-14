Bhatt turns heads at Cannes beauty dinner on May 14

Bhatt blends tradition with modern glam

Alia's Cannes outfits have mixed Indian tradition with modern glam: she started with a dupatta on Day one, followed by an ivory saree, then switched to a Cinderella-style blue gown before the floral number.

Her appearances sparked viral moments with Hollywood stars like Jane Fonda and Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz.

Even after some online trolling over a red carpet clip, fans and actor Aly Goni backed her efforts to spotlight India on the global stage.