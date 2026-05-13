Bhatt urges Indian cinema to make gender-agnostic films at Cannes

Bhatt's 'Love & War' releases 2027

Bhatt believes audiences are smart and want quality content, not just films made for one gender.

"Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can't we make movies that are gender-agnostic, where the storytelling takes center stage?" she said.

At Cannes, she represented L'Oreal Paris in a Tamara Ralph gown, and she's got big projects coming up: Love & War drops in January 2027, plus spy thriller Alpha is on the way after Jigra (2024).