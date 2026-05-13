Bhatt urges Indian cinema to make gender-agnostic films at Cannes
Alia Bhatt is making waves at the Cannes Film Festival, calling out Indian cinema for focusing too much on male-driven stories.
In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, she wondered why Indian cinema still mostly targets men when hits like Barbie prove female-led films can work.
Her message? Let's make movies for everyone and let good stories shine.
Bhatt's 'Love & War' releases 2027
Bhatt believes audiences are smart and want quality content, not just films made for one gender.
"Why do we have to cater to one gender? Why can't we make movies that are gender-agnostic, where the storytelling takes center stage?" she said.
At Cannes, she represented L'Oreal Paris in a Tamara Ralph gown, and she's got big projects coming up: Love & War drops in January 2027, plus spy thriller Alpha is on the way after Jigra (2024).