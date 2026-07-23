Bhattacherjee, Chauhan's former partner, gives court statement seeking justice
Entertainment
Actor Shaheb Bhattacherjee just gave his statement in court about the 2017 car crash that killed model and actor Sonika Chauhan.
He was her partner for nearly four years and hopes this renewed push finally brings justice, saying, "I pray the guilty are punished."
Bhattacherjee praises Chauhan family, condemns delays
Shaheb Bhattacherjee called out how slow legal proceedings have made people lose interest in the case, but he praised Sonika's family for never giving up.
After nearly nine years of waiting and setbacks, everyone's hoping for closure soon.