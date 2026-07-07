Bhatt's 'Alpha' posts slow Day 4, ₹45.34 cr domestic gross
Alia Bhatt's action-packed Alpha hit a rough patch on Day four, earning ₹3.85 crore across India and bringing its total domestic gross to ₹45.34 crore.
While the Monday drop was noticeable, the film's net earnings are still at a solid ₹37.85 crore.
'Alpha' earns ₹63.64 cr worldwide
Despite the slowdown in India, Alpha has made waves internationally: its worldwide gross now stands at ₹63.64 crore, with overseas earnings reaching ₹18.3 crore so far.
As YRF's first female-led entry in their blockbuster spy universe (think Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger), Alpha had its release pushed from December 2025 to April 2026 for extra VFX polish: YRF wanted fans to get a truly premium cinematic experience.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and costarring Sharvari, it promises plenty of high-energy thrills in the ever-expanding spy-verse.