Bhatt's 'Alpha' posts slow Day 4, ₹45.34 cr domestic gross

'Alpha' earns ₹63.64 cr worldwide

Despite the slowdown in India, Alpha has made waves internationally: its worldwide gross now stands at ₹63.64 crore, with overseas earnings reaching ₹18.3 crore so far.

As YRF's first female-led entry in their blockbuster spy universe (think Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger), Alpha had its release pushed from December 2025 to April 2026 for extra VFX polish: YRF wanted fans to get a truly premium cinematic experience.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and costarring Sharvari, it promises plenty of high-energy thrills in the ever-expanding spy-verse.