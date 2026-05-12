Bhatt's Cannes gown showcased Basuri Chokshi botanicals on silk organza
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt's eye-catching gown at the Cannes Film Festival wasn't just designer magic; it featured delicate, hand-painted botanical details by Ahmedabad muralist Basuri Chokshi.
Her lavender brushstrokes on silk organza brought a fresh, nature-inspired vibe to designer Yash Patil's elegant silhouette.
Chokshi moved to murals in 2012
Chokshi started out as an interior designer before switching to murals in 2012, drawing inspiration from her parents.
She's painted murals.