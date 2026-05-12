Bhatt's Cannes gown showcased Basuri Chokshi botanicals on silk organza Entertainment May 12, 2026

Alia Bhatt's eye-catching gown at the Cannes Film Festival wasn't just designer magic; it featured delicate, hand-painted botanical details by Ahmedabad muralist Basuri Chokshi.

Her lavender brushstrokes on silk organza brought a fresh, nature-inspired vibe to designer Yash Patil's elegant silhouette.