Bhavnani thanks Dhillon for backing Singh after 'Don 3' directive
Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, personally thanked veteran actor Poonam Dhillon for backing Ranveer after FWICE (the film workers' group) withdrew its non-cooperation directive over rumors he was leaving Don 3.
The directive was lifted within a week, but the show of support from Dhillon and the film industry clearly meant a lot to Ranveer's family.
As Dhillon shared, "He thanked me for our support," and was grateful for the solidarity from everyone.
Dhillon: CINTAA opposed ban, talks continue
Poonam Dhillon, who also leads CINTAA (an actors' association), called out FWICE's move as unfair and said it went against actors' rights to choose their work.
She pointed out that CINTAA opposed the ban from day one.
Even though the directive is gone now, both sides are still working things out behind the scenes.