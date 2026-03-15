'Bhishmar' trailer out: Dhyan-Vishnu's film promises a fun ride

Meet the cast and crew of 'Bhishmar'

Alongside the leads, Divya Pillai and Ammayraa Goswami play key roles.

The story comes from Ansaj Gopi with visuals by Ratheesh Ram and editing by Johnkutty. Music is handled by Ranjin Raj (with K A Latheef on Paalnila Punchiri).

Action sequences are choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu and Mafia Sasi.

The film was shot in and around Palakkad during a single 42-day schedule.

With positive buzz around the trailer, Bhishmar looks set to be a crowd-pleaser this month.