Bhojpuri actor Singh alleges fake obscene images, lodges Lucknow complaint
Entertainment
Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh has filed a police complaint in Lucknow, saying that fake and obscene images and videos of her and her 11-year-old daughter are being spread online.
She believes people linked to fellow actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav's team are behind it.
Singh names manager Kashyap, cites threats
Singh says this is part of a bigger conspiracy against her and that she has even received threats warning her not to visit Lucknow.
She specifically named Yadav's manager, Akhilesh Kashyap, accusing him of using threatening language and promoting vulgar songs about her family.
She said she has full faith in the government for justice, urging quick action.
Yadav's team has not responded yet.