'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Ji...' teaser out
Akshay Kumar just dropped a teaser for the first song from his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, called Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.
The full song releases on February 26, and the film hits theaters April 10.
This reunites him with director Priyadarshan.
Kumar is ready to entertain us
In the teaser, Kumar rocks rudraksha beads and flashes his trademark laugh while sitting on a throne decked out with demonic faces—definitely blending spooky and silly.
The track is peppy and high on energy, and the teaser shows Kumar with his bhooths.
He captioned it: "Main apne bhooths ke saath ready hoon... are you?"
Cast and crew of the film
Bhooth Bangla features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar (as Kumar's sister), and the late Asraniji.
Produced by Kumar with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the movie is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.