'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection

'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹225cr in 17 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:19 am May 04, 202610:19 am

What's the story

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is holding its own at the box office in its third week. Despite facing competition from new releases, the film has crossed ₹225cr worldwide and is steadily inching toward a new milestone. On Day 17 (May 3), it collected a net of ₹5.5cr across 4,249 shows in India, marking a growth of 26.4% from Day 16 (₹4.35cr).