'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹225cr in 17 days
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is holding its own at the box office in its third week. Despite facing competition from new releases, the film has crossed ₹225cr worldwide and is steadily inching toward a new milestone. On Day 17 (May 3), it collected a net of ₹5.5cr across 4,249 shows in India, marking a growth of 26.4% from Day 16 (₹4.35cr).
Box office performance
Looking at film in numbers
With the latest collection, Bhooth Bangla's total gross collection in India has reached ₹169.27cr and its net earnings stand at ₹142.5cr. The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at a whopping ₹225.52cr. Directed by Priyadarshan, it had collected ₹100cr globally within four days of its release on April 17, 2026.
Box office clash
Competition from new releases
Bhooth Bangla is currently facing stiff competition from new releases such as Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, and The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film also had to contend with the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Despite this, it has managed to hold its ground and continue attracting audiences.
Film details
About the film and cast ensemble
Apart from Kumar, Bhooth Bangla also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani. The film has been praised for its nostalgic appeal.