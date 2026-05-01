'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹200cr globally in 14 days

Akshay Kumar 's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark globally. The horror-comedy, which released on April 17 with paid previews a day earlier, has become the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood horror-comedy. Despite facing competition from new releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji in its third week, the film is expected to see an increase in collections over the weekend.

Box office success 'Bhooth Bangla' in numbers Bhooth Bangla earned ₹58 crore net in India during its first weekend, reaching ₹100 crore by its second Saturday (Day 9). After a slight dip on Monday, the film's collections recovered again on Tuesday, only to dip slightly on Wednesday. On Thursday (Day 14), it added ₹3.5cr net domestically, taking its India box office tally to ₹128.15cr net (₹152.15cr gross). The film has also performed well internationally with an overseas gross of ₹52.25cr, taking global gross to ₹204.4cr.

Record-breaking performance 'Bhooth Bangla' beats these films With a worldwide gross of ₹200 crore, Bhooth Bangla has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and the fourth highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. In its second week, it surpassed recent big Bollywood releases like Salman Khan's Sikandar (₹176 crore). It also beat fellow horror-comedies Bhediya and Munjya in its first week, as well as Maddock's other two hits - Thamma (₹171 crore) and Stree (₹180 crore) in its second week.

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